Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez is currently taking part in series 19 of the hit dance show with celebrity partner Katie McGlynn. In his home life, Gorka is dad to two-year-old daughter Mia, and in a previous interview with HELLO!, he told us why he wouldn't be his daughter's dance teacher when she grows up.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

Prior to filming the Christmas special in 2019, Gorka and fiancée Gemma Atkinson explained how they'd love their daughter to dance as she gets older, but it wouldn't be dad Gorka teaching her the moves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mia is adorable in video with mum and dad

Gemma told us: "She does love music and lights now. I've always said to Gorka, if she wanted to dance would you teach her? But he said he'd take her somewhere."

Gorka explained: "Don't get me wrong I would teach her, but I wouldn't be her dance teacher, I would rather take her to a good teacher."

Gemma and Gorka danced together for the Christmas special

Explaining the reasons why, he stated: "I'd say 'this is a good teacher and you go to this school', but I wouldn't be teaching her. Because I had partners in the past where their [family] teachers were very mean, and everything in the house wasn't family, it was about dance, so I don't want that, she's going to be my daughter, and if she does dance I'll love it." How sweet!

MORE: Tana Ramsay shares heart-melting photo of daughter Tilly with little brother Oscar

READ: Rachel Riley reveals 'pregnancy struggle' as she heads on maternity leave

Gorka Marquez with a newborn Mia

Although they met on the show in 2017, Gemma was then partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke. The happy couple then welcomed their first child together back in June 2019.

The boyfriend and girlfriend achieved another first together when they were paired up for the 2019 Strictly Christmas special and danced a festive jive which aired on Christmas Day. The couple just missed out on lifting the Christmas trophy, however, as former finalist Debbie McGee was crowned the champion along with her pro-partner Kevin Clifton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.