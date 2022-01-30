Holly Willoughby opens up about motherhood with rare photo of son Harry and daughter Belle Holly is a proud mother-of-three

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has opened up about the heartwarming way she communicates with her 12-year-old son Harry, to avoid "pressure or awkwardness" as she navigates his nearly teens.

In the latest newsletter from Holly's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, the mother-of-three revealed that walking and talking is an important part of her relationship with her children. The Dancing on Ice presenter then shared a rare photo of her son and ten-year-old daughter, Belle, enjoying the outdoors, as well as a photo of her new dog, Bailey.

"I always feel clearer of mind and body when I get out and go somewhere," Holly's newsletter read. "Podcast on and away I go… forest, beach, city pavement… it doesn't matter where.

"'Let's walk and talk,' I'll say to the kids. Often, the best way of keeping the lines of communication open with my eldest son, who will become a teenager this year, is to walk and talk alongside him, without the pressure or awkwardness of direct eye contact," Holly revealed.

Holly shared the rare photo of her children enjoying the outdoors

The 40-year-old star then wrote: "Let's walk more come wind, come rain, come shine… walk away from everything that doesn't feel good and walk towards… f*** it… run towards everything that does!"

The presenter has previously told HELLO! that being a mum to Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and six-year-old Chester is without a doubt her favourite job. She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Yet her busy filming schedule and fast-paced career has meant Holly has experienced 'mum guilt', something many parents - the Duchess of Cambridge included - has spoken out about.

Holly enjoys walking with her children and new dog, Bailey

"That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up," she said.

For example, Holly has candidly spoken about how she "hated" missing Harry and Belle's first days of school due to filming commitments on This Morning.

"I didn’t do the drop-off because I was working," she said. "I hate that I wasn't there because those memories you can't get back."

