Holly Willoughby makes candid revelation about her children's privacy The This Morning star is a proud mum-of-three

Holly Willoughby is one of the UK's best-loved presenters – and she has now spoken about the impact fame has had on her family.

Speaking on This Morning on Wednesday, the mum-of-three acknowledged that her celebrity status means she is more cautious when it comes to protecting her children's identities on social media.

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there," she said of her decision to never show her children's faces.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Her comments came as Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield shared their opinions on the show about Meghan Markle's concerns regarding the privacy of her son, Archie.

Holly is a proud mum to three children

Holly, 40, shares three children with her husband of 13 years, Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester.

The TV star adores being a mother, and previously admitted in an interview with HELLO!: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Asked how she balances work and family life, she replied: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though.

The This Morning star married husband Dan in August 2007

"I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

