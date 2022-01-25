Brendan Cole melts hearts with adorable family moment as he trains for Dancing on Ice The former Strictly pro is a doting dad to two children

Brendan Cole is currently hard at work training for his latest routine on Dancing on Ice, but in a small clip he revealed that his daughter, Aurelia, had joined him.

INSIDE: Brendan Cole's breathtaking wedding to model bride Zoe – with Strictly packed guestlist

The heartwarming clip was shared by Brendan's professional partner, Vanessa Bauer, and it featured the doting dad skating around the rink while he carried his nine-year-old-daughter in his arms. Aurelia's face has hidden during the clip as a relaxing tune played in the background. "We had a little guest today at training," Vanessa captioned the adorable post, adding a father with his daughter emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brendan Cole trains with his daughter in adorable video

But Brendan had an even more lovely caption, as he sweetly wrote: "It's not often that I get to spend the day at work with my baby girl! Turns out she's an amazing partner!" How sweet!

READ: Brendan Cole pens heartfelt tribute to 'incredible talent' after tragic loss

MORE: Brendan Cole speaks out on amazing first Dancing on Ice performance after thinly-veiled dig at Strictly

Alongside Aurelia, Brendan is also a father to son Dante, three, and he shares them with his wife, Zoe Hobbs.

The couple prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, and when they do share photos of them, their faces are often obscured.

The star melted hearts back in 2020 when he shared a photo of both of his kids as they jetted off to experience a new adventure.

Brendan ferried his daughter around on the ice

In the snap, Aurelia sat by the window keeping herself occupied, while little brother Dante gave a cheeky smile to the camera. "My gorgeous family. How did you manage to get the solo seat @thezoec," he captioned the photo.

But despite hiding their faces, it was clear to see that they inherited their mother's blonde hair and fair skin.

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals special friendship with Strictly Come Dancing co-star

READ: Brendan Cole reveals thoughts about Strictly star Oti Mabuse joining Dancing on Ice judging panel

Brendan is currently one of the favourites for Dancing on Ice, after he and Vanessa topped the leaderboard following the first show broadcast earlier this month.

After being awarded a score of 30.5 from the judges, the 45-year-old became emotional while speaking about his experience.

Brendan is a dad to two children

Speaking to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Brendan said: "I'm absolutely ecstatic with that. I'm so thrilled to be here. Everybody's been amazing."

"Listen to me, I'm all emotional," he said, holding back tears.

SEE: Brendan Cole shares rare photo with 'baby' daughter as he pays heartfelt tribute

READ: Brendan Cole opens up about 'missing' wife Zoe amid Dancing on Ice training

When asked by Holly how he felt performing first out of all the celebrities, Brendan said: "A lot of pressure coming in and opening the show. I wanted it to be an amazing show. I could feel my heart, I feel like you could hear it through my microphone, it was pounding."

"Vanessa is the most incredible teacher and coach and friend and she's guided me through every step and that's what I got," he added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.