Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils first photo of new baby - and pretty name

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham announced the safe arrival of their second child on Tuesday with an adorable post, and their new daughter is called Isabella, which means "God is my oath".

The model shared a photograph of a Moses basket to her Instagram feed, along with the caption: "Isabella James Statham 2.2.22"

The sweet snap showed baby Isabella reaching her fist into the air from inside her gorgeous basket lined with an elephant print muslin cloth. The drapes had been drawn around the room shielding Isabella from too much light.

As expected, the amazing news was met with an outpouring of love from the star's 14.5million followers, including fans and friends alike.

Lily Aldridge commented: "Congratulations," along with four heart emojis, while Daisy Lowe added: "Congratulations to you and your gorgeous growing family."

Other followers added heart-warming comments too. One wrote: "Such a beautiful name," and another said: "Congratulations. What a special day to be born." A third pointed out: "Just like Kylie's son," referring to the fact that Kylie Jenner also gave birth on this unique date, the second day of the second month in 2022.

Rosie and Jason already have one child together, Jack, who is four years old.

It was back in August 2021 that Rosie announced her exciting news to fans, uploading a series of pictures that each showcased her baby bump. "Taaa daahhh!!" she captioned the picture, with a series of angel emojis and the phrase: "#Round2."

The couple have been together for over a decade now, having started their relationship with each other in 2010.

Rosie announced the two were engaged when she showed off her ring at the 2016 Golden Globes and since then, the two have been inseparable.

The star tends to keep her family life quite private, as does Fast and Furious actor Jason, so we're privilege to see this heart-warming glimpse into their family life. Congratulations guys!

