Christine Lampard melts hearts with adorable photo of children Christine's husband Frank is now the manager of Everton F.C.

Christine Lampard's husband, Frank Lampard, started his new job as manager of Everton, and the Loose Women presenter has been very supportive of him.

And on Saturday, she melted hearts as she shared a photo of the couple's two children, Patricia, three and Freddie, ten months, and they have truly taken after their father as they were all decked out over Everton kits as they looked out over Goodison Park. They both had their names printed on the backs of their shirts as they crouched on the ground, and in one photo Freddie stood up looking out over the field.

In her caption, the mum-of-two enthused: "That was a good day! Thank you to everyone at @everton football club and to all the fans we met for making us feel so welcome and part of the family."

And it was definitely a good day for Frank as Everton triumphed over Brentford in the FA Cup 4-1.

Christine's fans loved the sweet family photos, as one wrote: "Too adorable," and another added: "So so cute."

The star's post was also flooded with support by fans of Everton who welcomed her and the family to the iconic football club.

The kids looked over the ground

One shared: "Welcome to our big blue family, Christine," and another posted: "Welcome to the best club in the world."

Christine has been very supportive of her husband's latest venture, and ahead of her 43rd birthday earlier this week, she paid a gushing tribute to him.

She shared a photo from his signing and simply remarked: ""Here we go Super Frank! @franklampard @everton #everton."

The news was confirmed at the end of last month, with Frank - who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club - telling press: "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club."

The pair really took after their father

He added: "I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing.

"I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline."

