Louise Minchin posts rare photo with daughters as she shares incredible fitness update The I'm a Celebrity star is a proud mum

Louise Minchin shared a sweet photo with her two daughters on Sunday in a rare move for the TV presenter.

MORE: Louise Minchin 'unsure' over decision to quit BBC Breakfast

The former BBC Breakfast co-host took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo that showed her beaming as she was reunited with her lookalike daughters Mia, 19, and Scarlett, 16, who both have long blonde hair and also smiled for the camera.

It will no doubt have been an emotional moment for Louise and her children, as the star has been away completing an incredible test of her fitness in South America.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

Earlier on Sunday, the 2021 I'm a Celebrity contestant confirmed that she had finished her epic quest and thanked her fellow riders and everyone who had supported them for their help.

MORE: Louise Minchin appears in unseen family photos after revealing how she met husband David

SEE: Louise Minchin's home with daughters Mia and Scarlett looks so different - before and after

The 53-year-old posted a photo to Instagram that showed her standing next to her bike and smiling as she looked ahead.

Louise was reunited with her daughters

She also uploaded some photos with her fellow cyclists and captioned the series of pictures with a heartfelt caption.

It began: "It’s hard to sum up the 1,200 kilometre journey on my bike from the border between Chile and Argentina at 3,800 metres high in the Andes to Buenos Aires but these photos capture many of my emotions, excitement, elation, exhaustion and most importantly friendship."

The star went on: "Thank you to @marvellousmimi for letting me accompany her on the epic #TransandeanTestPilot. It was indeed a test, of endurance and courage that I will never forget."

Louise has just completed an unbelievable fitness challenge

Louise finished by saying: "Thank you to @ratracehq and @abbi.naylor for organising it for @sandbaggers10 for keeping us safe, to @jamesappletonphotography for wonderful photos, for Matt the paramedic for keeping me on the road, to my fellow cyclists @sarasymington @katherine.bond.14 @vickybruce2020 @werdahh Jason and Mike and to @livcyclinguk for lending me my bike.

"Thank you too for your messages of support, they have encouraged me on my way. I will writing all about it in my new book, and the meantime will be taking my foot off the pedal while I recover! #ad #cycling #gifted."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.