Priyanka Chopra breaks silence after secretly welcoming first baby with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra returned to Instagram on Tuesday with her first post since secretly welcoming a baby with her husband Nick Jonas.

The 39-year-old shared two gorgeous selfies showing off her radiant and makeup-free complexion. Only her head was visible as she snapped the images through a rear-view mirror in her car while gazing into the camera on her phone. Priyanka captioned the flawless photos: "The light feels right."

Despite making no reference to her new bundle of joy, her fans were left speechless by her beauty, with many simply commenting with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

Some were able to string a few words together, with one follower responding: "You're so beautiful!" A second said: "Congratulations on becoming a mother!"

A third added: "Beautiful mama and wife." Many others simply commented: "Gorgeous!"

Priyanka looked radiant in her sunkissed selfie

Priyanka and Nick shared the happy news that they welcomed a baby via surrogate last month, posting the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

It read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Tagging her husband, Priyanka concluded: "Thank you so much."

The couple have been married since 2018, and their fans often asked them if they were planning to start a family, with Priyanka addressing having children in an interview with The Times in December 2021.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby in January

She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team"-worthy number of children one day to which she responded. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.

She also said in an interview for Vanity Fair's February 2022 issue, published days before announcing she had become a mom, that children are "a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens".

