James Jordan returns to social media to give update on 'poorly' daughter Ella The former Strictly star's daughter was recently hospitalised

James Jordan has shared an adorable update on 23-month-old daughter Ella, who was admitted to hospital nearly a month ago.

Ella was treated for a virus and chest infection at Pembury hospital in January but despite a course of antibiotics, James and wife Ola were convinced something still wasn’t right.

WATCH: James Jordan gives update on daughter Ella

However, things are on the up as James revealed in a post shared on his Instagram, which showed adorable Ella by his side.

He said: “Hi guys, it’s been a while since I’ve been on here because as you know Ella’s been quite poorly. She is now however probably back to 80 percent, she’s not quite herself.

Ella first became ill in January, following their trip to Dubai

“We are still doing some more tests and things, but she is much much better, she’s actually just sitting here now watching JJ and Cocomelon.”

Little Ella then came closer to the camera and sweetly said “hello mate” before giving her dad a big cuddle and grabbing two play golf clubs—clearly, she is ready for action!

In their weekly HELLO! column, the former Strictly stars revealed the extent of their ordeal after finding their beautiful daughter unresponsive in her bed.

James said: “It's been an awful time. It started off as a really bad cough. After three weeks it got to the point where I thought, how long should Ella have this cough for before they give her something? It was going on for far too long.”

James has said Ella is on the mend

After numerous visits to the GP Ella suffered a terrible night of coughing and being sick and was put on antibiotics.

A few days later James said: “Ella was being sick a lot with a high temperature so we were back at the doctor. The doctor said she wasn't a well little girl and we needed to take her to hospital.

“We got to Pembury hospital and went to the children's ward. They started looking at her and did a chest X-ray. They basically said she had a viral infection, her chest was clear. They said they'd done all they could, so they sent us home at 10.30pm.”

But things took a turn for the worst the following morning when James and Ola found Ella unresponsive and had to phone an ambulance.

Ola shared several throwback photos of their holiday to Dubai last month

James said: “The paramedics did a lot of tests on her. Her blood sugar levels were very low. Then they rushed her with Ola to hospital and I followed in my car.

“At the hospital, they were giving Ella sugar. She'd lost so much weight. She was like skin and bones. “We had to syringe water into her every 10 minutes. She must have thrown up 30-40 times.”

Ella was then put on stronger once-a-day antibiotics to treat a bad viral infection and chest infection and was in and out of hospital for the next few days.

On top of being seriously unwell, Ella was diagnosed with a heart murmur but thankfully professionals confirmed she had an Innocent Flow murmur known to be normal in children, which James admitted was a relief.

James said: “It’s been very traumatic. I don't deal with stress well anyway – not when it's out of my control – it was exhausting.”

