The adorable meaning behind Joshua and Hollie Wright's baby's name

We're thrilled here at HELLO! for new parents Joshua and Holle Wright, who welcomed their first baby, Joshua James Angelo Wright, into the world on 22 February.

The little boy, who weighed 5lb 9oz and was born a month earlier than expected, has a special meaning to his name, which follows a tradition in the Wright family – and in their exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple told us all about it.

WATCH: Joshua and Hollie take their new baby for a walk

"The whole thing was like something out of a film," says proud dad Josh. "It's been a surreal couple of weeks, but I wouldn't change it for the world. I always said I'd name my first boy Joshua."

The 32-year-old footballer explained the Wright tradition; his big brother, TV and radio presenter Mark, is named after their father and the new arrival, will be known as "little Josh, baby Josh and Little JJ".

Joshua with brother Mark and their father

Among the family members meeting the newest Wright were both sets of grandparents, as well as Josh's siblings, Jessica, Natalya and Mark, who greeted the new arrival alongside his actress wife Michelle Keegan.

Jessica is expecting her own son in May and can't wait for him and baby Josh to be "best cousins and friends forever".

Joshua, Hollie and their baby boy

Both sides of the close-knit families are honoured in the baby’s name. Like the Wright family tradition, Hollie’s brother and father are both called James - now baby Josh's middle name. His third name, Angelo, which is derived from the word "angel", is a nod to his birth date: 22-02- 2022, a palindromic number.

Sweet baby Joshua

Some believe a repeated sequence of twos signifies angels. "He’s a special boy. It feels like it was meant to be that he arrived on that date," says Hollie, while Josh adds that the name had caught their attention a couple of weeks before the birth.

"We were debating whether it could be the first name. Then, at Hollie’s sister’s son Orlando’s christening, the day before Hollie went into labour, the other baby being christened that day was called Angelo. Hollie and I looked at each other and thought: 'How ironic.'"

Photography by Justina Cereskaite

