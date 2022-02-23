Helen Flanagan's 8 most stylish pregnancy looks: from fitness outfits to glamorous gowns The Coronation Street star nails maternity style

Actress Helen Flanagan is mum to three children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and Charlie, ten months, who she shares with her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

The Coronation Street star, 31, is known for her stylish outfits and Helen continued her fashionable dressing throughout her pregnancies. From cool workout get-ups to gorgeous dresses and stunning lingerie, see the mum-of-three's best bump photos below…

Helen looked so cool in this floral fitness ensemble during her third pregnancy. The star shared this picture with her Instagram fans revealing her "32 week bump".

The actress wowed in a pretty white dress in this snap, telling her followers: "Glam maternity [heart emoji] such a beautiful maternity edit from @clubllondon x @ellaravenscroft #ad."

We loved this cute black dress on Helen during her pregnancy with baby Charlie. She posted: "How beautiful is this @clubllondon @ellaravenscroft maternity dress #ad."

Helen wore this gorgeous red dress when pregnant with her daughter Delilah. She wrote: "Love carrying baby girl #38weekspregnant Dress @isabellaoliver my fave maternity clothing brand always flattering and comfortable."

Helen showed off her beautiful maternity underwear in this photo on her Instagram. She told fans: "The Luna bra @delilahrubyuk. This is my favourite bra I have designed for my maternity lingerie brand @delilahrubyuk x I love the romantic feel to this bra and the vintage style lace with the velvet bow it’s so pretty. The subtle moon print is beautiful- love you to the moon and back little one."

Stylish Helen worked this funky black catsuit and shared the relatable caption: "These boots were so hard to put on 38 weeks pregnant x @bumpsuit."

Another cool maternity workout look from Helen. Those stretchy leggings look super comfy!

A cool summery look here from the star in a stripy dress. Helen posted: "Beautiful day in Glasgow today, was off for a spa day @blythswoodsq dress my maternity fave @isabellaoliver."

