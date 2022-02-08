I'm a Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher launches inclusive parenting event with celebrity friends – get tickets

Having hosted her wildly successful podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby for four years, author and Queen of the Castle Giovanna Fletcher is taking her parenting tips and advice to a live, interactive experience – and you can join her!

The Big Get-Together will unite experts and celebrity parents in a two day in-person event held at London’s Old Billingsgate this summer. With a schedule including onstage chats, workshops, live podcast recordings and book signings, parents and fans can also relax with a coffee or cocktail and enjoy some pampering and a spot of shopping.

Running all day on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July, you’ll find advice and moral support whether you’re expecting, navigating a new life with a newborn or coping with a tweenager. Giovanna will be joined by popstar and presenter Jamelia to host Friday’s session and Channel 4’s Steph McGovern on Saturday.

Giovanna unveiled the event on Instagram

As Giovanna exclusively tells HELLO! "It’s been brilliant planning The Big Get-Together, and we’ve been doing so for over two years. I know how empowering bringing parents together can be, and I feel like we deserve it now more than ever! I’m going to be walking around both days and making the most of as many talks, panel chats and workshops as possible. Truth is, I feel like I’ve created something really special that I really need. I need it, and I know other parents do too."

There’ll be live chats with celebrity mums Emma Willis and Angela Scanlon as well as Instagram’s Mother Pukka and author Anna Mathur, plus educational workshops covering everything from birthing plans and breastfeeding to sleep support and fostering. Little ones are welcome to join with a roster of Parent & Child classes including Sing & Storytime and Mini First Aid.

Choose your favourite sessions with morning and afternoon tickets available or upgrade to an all-day or VIP experience. Babies and buggies are welcome too, with a designated baby changing area and private feeding space plus somewhere to heat bottles all available onsite. We’ll see you there!

Tickets are on sale now, to buy yours and find out more visit the Happy Mum Happy Baby event site.

