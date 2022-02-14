Pregnant Alexandra Burke shares first look at beautiful baby bump – see surprise video The former X Factor star is expecting her first child

A huge congratulations to singer Alexandra Burke, who is expecting her first baby with her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph.

MORE: The perfect baby shower presents for mum and baby

The former X Factor star, 33, took to her Instagram page on Monday morning to announce the happy news, sharing a romantic video of the couple and showing off her stunning baby bump. "Due June 2022," wrote Alexandra beside the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alexandra Burke's baby bump reveal!

In the video, we see Alexandra and Darren walking their pet dogs in the forest as they hold hands and Darren bends down to kiss his beau's baby bump, which is all wrapped up in a cosy red jumper.

The happy parents-to-be are then seen at home together looking over the moon as Darren cuddles Alexandra and cradles her bump once again.

MORE: Alexandra Burke's £1.6million home is even plusher than we thought

LOOK: 21 best sleepsuits for your newborn: Baby grows for girls and boys

Alexandra walks the couple's five dogs

There were plenty of congratulatory messages on the star's Instagram page, with Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse posting three smiling heart emojis.

Ore Oduba told Alexandra: "SO happy beyond words!!!!!! Congratulations darling!!!"

While one of the singer's fans wrote: "NO WAY!! Incredible news, congratulations guys! So so happy for you!!"

The happy couple Alexandra and Darren

MailOnline reveals that Alexandra is five months pregnant and previously told the paper how she's in a 'really happy place' with West Ham goalkeeper Darren.

The couple share a seven-bedroom house together in London's Hatfield, meaning the pair have plenty of space to raise their first child.

Inside the star's stunning home

Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Alexandra revealed that her favourite room in her house is one she recreated to look like her dream childhood bedroom.

"I've done a room in my house that looks like how I wanted it when I was a child. So I never ever got a dolls' house, so I brought a dolls' house - I recreated my childhood room," she said.

"I always had teddy bears, my mum always used to buy me teddy bears, so that room is full of teddy bears. It's the room where my nieces and nephews sleep because it's like the kiddie room. It's one of my favourite rooms in the house to just sit in and remember being a child."

We bet her baby is going to absolutely love it!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.