5 cute habits of royal children: from Princess Charlotte to Archie Harrison When royal kids are truly adorable

Royal children are often spotted at formal engagements with their famous parents, but along with dressing smartly and being on their best behaviour, they also know how to have a good giggle and make us go 'aw'.

We've rounded up some of the cutest habits of royal children, from Princess Charlotte's mannerism inherited from her mum to Savannah Phillip's cheeky expression and Archie Harrison's must-have breakfast. Take a look below…

Princess Charlotte's ponytail

Have ever noticed how both Charlotte and her mother the Duchess of Cambridge like to play with their hair?

During a video call in February 2021, the Duchess could be seen playing with her ponytail as she spoke to teaching staff. Then later, a royal fan on TikTok - who goes by the account royalfancams - spotted that Kate's daughter Charlotte has adopted the same mannerism.

Kate and Charlotte's hair fiddling habit

Back in September 2019, the youngster, who was then four, was seen nervously twisting her own ponytail on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Bless.

Charlotte's unusual snack

Princess Charlotte has a very sophisticated palette for her age, as the six-year-old is a huge fan of olives!

Her favourite snack was revealed back in 2018 during Duchess Kate's visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she chatted to four-year-old Rafael Chana, from East Preston, who was waiting for a heart transplant.

Charlotte loves her olives

Rafa revealed that he liked olives, to which Kate replied: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well."

Royal reporter Rebecca English later posted on her Twitter page: "The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her."

Prince George's amusing nickname

Did you know that Prince William's son George sometimes refers to himself by another name?

According to The Sun, a dog walker came across the royal children and their grandmother Carole while they were playing by a stream near the Middleton family home in Berkshire in 2019.

Prince George - or is it Archie?

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

The woman continued: "To my astonishment, he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it's lovely."

Archie Harrison's favourite breakfast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie loves one particular breakfast at his home in California – and it's all thanks to his grandmother the Queen.

Little Archie loves breakfast waffles!

In a recent interview with James Cordon on The Late Late Show, the royal father revealed that young Archie enjoys eating waffles in the morning.

Harry told James: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Savannah Phillip's cheeky expressions

The daughter of Peter and August Phillips is often spotted out and about with her royal parents and loves to lark around with her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall.

Savannah's funny joke with cousin George

Who could forget THAT photo taken at Trooping the Colour 2018 when Savannah placed her hand over Prince George's mouth. The pair were hilarious and Savannah's cheeky expression was absolutely priceless.