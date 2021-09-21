How Princess Beatrice's baby's birth weight compares to other royal newborns Beatrice and husband Edoardo are proud parents of a baby girl

A new royal baby is always an exciting time and we're still buzzing at news of the arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo welcomed their baby girl at 11.42pm on Saturday 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

With a birth weight of just 6lb 2oz, their little girl is one of the lightest royal babies in recent history, but not THE lightest. Did you know that Princess Anne was 6lb at birth, while Prince Edward weighed just 5lbs 7oz?

It's fascinating learning about the royals' births and discovering who weighed what. See how Beatrice's baby's birth weight compares to other royal newborns below…

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's birth story is so different to sister Eugenie's

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice welcomes a baby girl!

Lilibet Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Lilibet weighed 7 lbs 11oz, which compared to some royal babies before her, is a fairly light birth weight.

Interestingly, Lilibet, who is named after her great-grandmother the Queen, weighed almost exactly the same as Zara Tindall's eldest daughter Mia Tindall!

Princes William and Harry

Prince Harry was one of the lightest royal babies, weighing 6lbs 14oz when he was born on 15 September 1984.

Prince William was lighter than all of his children when he was born on 21 June 1982. He hit 7lb 1.5oz on the scales.

Princess Diana with her second baby Prince Harry

Archie Harrison

Lilibet's older brother Archie arrived into the world at 5.26am on 6 May 2019, weighing a very healthy 7lbs 3oz, so was eight ounces lighter than his little sister.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their firstborn at The Portland Hospital in London.

READ: Why Queen Mother's birthplace is still a mystery to this day

Mia Tindall

The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall weighed 7lbs 12oz when she was born on 17 January 2014 – just one ounce heavier than Lilibet Diana.

Mia’s arrival was announced to the public via the press secretary to the Queen. It read: "Mrs Michael Tindall today safely delivered a baby girl at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 7lbs 12oz."

Zara Tindall with baby Mia

August Brooksbank

The first child of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, a son named August, weighed 8lbs 1oz at birth.

In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte was three pounds less than her brother George's birth weight, weighing 8lbs 3oz when she arrived on 2 May 2015.

The birth took place at St Mary's Hospital in London. As Charlotte was delivered relatively quickly, the couple left the Lindo Wing in the late afternoon, just hours after Kate had given birth.

MORE: Duchess Kate's birth stories of her three children George, Charlotte and Louis

Lucas Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall's third baby arrived in spring 2021 and weighed one ounce more than Princess Charlotte.

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall. The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz."

Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's firstborn, Prince George, was born on 22 July 2013, weighing 8lbs 6oz.

William and Kate with baby George

George was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London and his mother, Duchess Kate, is said to have delivered him naturally.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis was the heaviest baby of the Cambridge children, weighing in at 8lbs 7oz when he arrived on 23 April 2018.

The official birth statement read: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

MORE: 10 little-known facts about Prince Louis

A newborn Prince Louis

Lena Tindall

The youngest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall was actually the heaviest royal baby of recent years.

Born on 18 June 2019, she weighed in at an impressive 9lbs 3oz.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.