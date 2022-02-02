How Prince George and Princess Charlotte are taking after Kate Middleton The royals have a history of music talent

The nation was blown away when the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled her secret talent at her first public piano performance for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas - and if you wondered if her children are following in her talented footsteps, you're probably right!

The Duchess and her love for music has likely influenced Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, given that she turned to music for comfort during the national lockdowns. A royal source previously told HELLO!: "Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns and playing the piano brought great comfort to her. She played a lot during lockdown."

WATCH: Kate Middleton plays piano at Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

Prince William and Duchess Kate have also chosen to send their two eldest children to Thomas's Battersea Prep, a £19,000 per year co-independent school in West London that champions musical talent.

Here, pupils are actively encouraged to take part in extra-curricular activities, where all students "explore a broad repertoire of performance forms" during their time in education.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend Thomas's Battersea Prep School

The school's website reads: "Thomas's Music enriches the life of our pupils and our schools in class lessons and beyond. Every child experiences the creative process of music making and is encouraged in their aesthetic and emotional response to music."

A keen lover of music, Kate likely chose Thomas's Battersea for her children because it promises that: "Pupils show a great commitment to music from an early age and relish the wealth of opportunities to perform to parents, teachers and friends."

Kate played piano and the flute as a child, reaching Grade 5 in both singing and music theory, so it wouldn't be surprising if her children had already taken up music lessons.

A young Prince William with Prince Harry at the piano

The Duchess reportedly played the flute until the age of 18 and played in the chamber orchestra and a group called the Tootie-Flooties while at St Andrew's Prep School in Pangbourne.

The Queen and her sister Princess Margaret played the piano, but it is not known whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis have officially begun lessons yet. While the Duke of Cambridge is not thought to play, his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, played piano and the Prince of Wales played cello.

