Rachel Riley shares rare video of daughter Maven chatting – and it's the cutest

Countdown star Rachel Riley has shared a very rare video clip with her social media fans of her two-year-old daughter Maven chatting to her famous mum.

Rachel, 36, who shares Maven and five-month-old baby girl Noa with her husband Pasha Kovalev, posted the clip on her Instagram Stories on Sunday to tell her followers all about Pasha's new online show Rise Up With the Arts - which looks amazing.

Cuddling little Maven, Rachel asked her daughter: "Are you going to watch?" to which the toddler replied, "Yeah!" Maven looked adorable with a colourful butterfly painted on her face.

Rachel then asked if there is going to be dancing, singing and musical theatre in the show and if the money is going to charity, with Maven saying, "Yeah!" to each question.

In another clip, Rachel asked Maven, who was dressed in a sweet pink zip-up top and floral T-shirt: "Can you say goodnight daddy?" "Night daddy," she said.

Rachel gave fans more information on Pasha's new show, besides a photo of the pair dancing together.

The star wrote: "My lovely, dance loving husband @pashakovalev has spent the last xxx months organising his online show with @anyagarnis, @riseupwitharts that launches tonight!!!

"With performances from Adam Lambert, Back to the Future the Musical, Burn the Floor, James Morrison, Heather Small and loads more, it’s the perfect last minute Mother’s Day gift if you still need one!"

She added: "Very proud of you Pash, can’t wait to watch it with the girls tonight!"

Rachel and Pasha first started dating at the end of 2013 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

Speaking on Loose Women recently, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four - although both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their dynamic since baby Noa arrived.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she's very special." Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!"

On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"