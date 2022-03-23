Alex Jones matches outfits with her cute baby girl Annie in new photos The One Show host enjoyed the spring sunshine with her tot

The One Show's Alex Jones has surprised her social media followers by sharing the sweetest photographs of herself and baby girl Annie enjoying the springtime sunshine in similar outfits.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-three wrote: "A little break from filming so heels off and we’re out enjoying the sun! Sorry bout the offensive slippers! How to ruin an outfit. @tesswrightstylist Face and hair @lizbeckettmua."

Alex, 45, who shares her children Teddy, five, Kit, two, and Annie, six months, with husband Charlie Thompson, looked so happy in the pictures as she held cute Annie up high above her head on the sunny day.

Annie looked adorable dressed in a white long-sleeved top with Peter Pan collar, floral shorts and navy tights. The tot matched her TV presenter mum, who wore coordinating navy trousers and a peach jumper that also had a Peter Pan collar.

The star's followers adored the cheerful snaps, with one posting: "Enjoy your time with your family and don’t worry about slippers." Another noticed how little Annie is growing fast, telling Alex: "Hasn’t little Annie grown!!"

One fan simply wrote: "Precious times @alexjonesthomson."

A day earlier, the busy mum shared a rare photo of her sons on her Instagram Stories, following her whirlwind 24-hour break in Paris with her husband Charlie for her 45th birthday.

The picture showed Teddy and Kit playing happily on a beach with their buckets and spades. Alex wrote: "Normal service resumes."

We bet their children Teddy, Kit and Annie were super excited to welcome their mum and dad back home – and the beach would have been the best way to celebrate their return.