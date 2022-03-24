Christine Lampard's sweetest family moments with husband Frank and children The Loose Women host is a mum-of-two

Presenter Christine Lampard is a popular face on daytime telly, regularly hosting the talk show Loose Women.

Away from the cameras, the star is a mum-of-two with her football manager husband Frank Lampard, with whom she shares daughter, Patricia, three, and baby boy Freddie, one.

WATCH: Patricia plays football with dad Frank

The family are notoriously private when it comes to showing their children's faces on their social media pages, although they do still share the odd family snap with their fans. See seven of their sweetest pictures below…

Frank and Christine looked all loved-up in this romantic shot. Christine wrote: "Happy Valentines @franklampard we couldn’t love you more."

AW, what a cute photo of dad Frank with his baby boy. "Post lunch snooze," Christine captioned the picture.

"I think my curly hair gene is kicking in! #8months," wrote Christine besides this adorable photo of little Freddie.

Here's Frank with Patricia and Freddie in the buggy on a trip to the zoo! "#daytrip @zsllondonzoo," posted mum.

Patricia looked a little tired from a day's fun at Peppa Pig World recently. Christine said: "Take us back to the sunny world of #peppapig @paultonspark #peppapigworld."

Christine shared this adorable picture of herself holding baby Freddie and kissing his head. She wrote: "Lunchtime kisses," besides the snap.

Little Patricia looked so adorable with her cute black shoes in this rare photo. "Meandering around @streamvalefarm and hanging out with #justinfletcherlive #mrtumble how a baby changes things," wrote Christine.