Rachel Riley shares new candid picture of Pasha Kovalev and baby Noa - but fans question one detail

Rachel Riley has shared another series of gorgeous family pictures to mark World Sleep Day, which took place on Friday.

Detailing the importance of sleep, the Countdown host uploaded various never-before-seen snapshots of her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two daughters, two-year-old Maven and five-month-old Noa.

"Apparently it's World Sleep Day today - definitely one of those 'days' I can get behind," she told fans. "So there's no better day for a couple of thank yous for baby gadgets that guarantee sleep for them, which means sleep for us too (thank god!).

"@artipoppe @happiest_baby_uk @cybexuk we love you and we’d never have babies without you. Donations made to @savechildrenuk Ukraine and Afghanistan appeals and @wearelumos to pay it forward for the kind gifts."

However, fans were quick to comment on the snap of Pasha with little Noa – with many suggesting the baby holder looked "restrictive".

"Looks a bit restrictive," said one follower, while another remarked: "I would not sleep well knowing my baby is restricted of natural movement, scratch mittens if necessary."

Rachel shared these sweet snaps

Despite this, many were in awe. "Your hubby should be the next James Bond!!!" gushed one fan. Another stated: "[heart emoji] there is something so lovely about a Dad wearing baby." A fifth post read: "Just beyond adorable." A sixth person stated: "So cute in the zip up swaddle thing!!"

Rachel and Pasha, who started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019, are proud parents to two daughters. Speaking on Loose Women last month, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four - although both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their dynamic.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she's very special." Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!" On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

