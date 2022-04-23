Country music stars react as Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne welcomes first baby Jennifer and husband Austin have a new addition to their family

Luke Bryan's wife Lina was among those who shared their congratulations to Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne who has welcomed her first baby.

Jennifer shared the news on Friday, revealing she had given birth to a baby girl. "Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much," Jennifer captioned the picture of her holding baby Lily, who was wrapped up in a sweet floral blanket.

Jennifer shared these pictures of her baby girl

"And you look so gorgeous!!! I looked like a gremlin after giving birth!!" joked Lina who has three children with Luke.

Jennifer's bandmate Natalie called the baby "perfection" country singers Maddie + Tae added their love and called the baby "gorgeous" and Callista Clark commented: "Awww congratulations!!"

"She’s perfect Love you," wrote Jessie James Decker.

Jennifer's husband Austin Moody also shared pictures of the "new addition" to their family, writing: "Escaped from the womb! Wanted for stealing mine and @jenniferwayne hearts. Goes by the name of Lily Maria Moody."

Runaway June performing in 2021

He added: "Everyone is happy and healthy, thankful for our new addition."

The singing pair revealed in November they were expecting their daughter, writing that their dogs "can't wait to be big brothers".

The two met five years ago but reconnected in June 2020 when Jennifer's bandmate Natalie Stovall sent Jennifer a text to tell her that Austin had found a dog on the freeway that needed rehoming.

They became engaged on 28 December 2020 and two weeks later wed in a small ceremony in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

