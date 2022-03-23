Meet the celebrity babies born in 2022: see adorable newborn photos It's been an exciting time for star babies

We love a celebrity baby reveal here at HELLO! and 2022 has already seen a few star babies arrive in the world!

MORE: Ultimate tips and tricks for travelling with a baby

From surprise announcements on celebrity Instagram pages to official announcements from famous couples, it's always a joy to see first photos of A-list babies. See the celebrity tots born in 2022 so far…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cutest celebrity baby photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie, 24, welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott on 2 February and shared his name on Instagram shortly after. Kylie posted a black Instagram Story with the words 'Wolf Webster' in white.

However, the couple then had a change of heart on her son's moniker, posting again: "FYI Our son's name is not Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

MORE: Top Bridgerton-inspired baby names for 2022 - and four are royal!

LOOK: 6 of the best-rated baby monitors to give both parents and babies a peaceful night's sleep

Kylie and Travis' second child

The star also opened up about her struggles mentally and physically after giving birth to her second child, telling her followers: "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it's been very hard.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy and I didn't want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet for what other moms are going through right now, and it might look easier for other people but it hasn't been easy for me, it's been hard."

Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham

Model Rosie welcomed her second child with her actor husband Jason Statham in February, sharing an adorable photograph of a Moses basket to her Instagram feed, along with the caption: "Isabella James Statham 2.2.22".

The sweet snap showed baby Isabella reaching her fist into the air from inside her gorgeous basket lined with an elephant print muslin cloth.

Rosie and Jason's baby Rosie

Rosie and Jason already have one child together, Jack, who is four years old. The couple have been together since 2010.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas become parents to a baby via surrogacy in January, announcing their happy news on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," she wrote.

Priyanka has also shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom, revealing a selection of teddy bears with an idol of baby Sri Krishna against a window.

The nursery of Priyanka and Nick's baby

Back in December 2021, the star addressed having children in an interview with The Times. She was asked if she wanted "a cricket team" one day to which she responded: "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she laughed.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Model Ashley welcomed her twin boys with her husband Justin Ervin on 7 January, releasing a statement on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: "Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ashley with her twin baby boys

In February, Ashley shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her babies, telling fans: "Malachi & Roman. My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children, can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon."

Grimes and Elon Musk

Canadian musician Grimes and entrepreneur Elon Musk recently welcomed their second baby together, a little girl who they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Grimes and Elon Musk

Grimes shared the news in an interview with Vanity Fair, revealing that the couple used a surrogate for their second pregnancy. And it looks like there are more children to come. "We’ve always wanted at least three or four," she divulged.