Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome arrival of third baby: 'The perfect addition' Congratulations are in order for Vogue!

Congratulations to Vogue Williams who has now become a mum-of-three as she welcomed a baby boy into the world on Monday.

MORE: Vogue Williams shares adorable baby photo - and all we see is Spencer

The model, who is married to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, shared an adorable photo of her children surrounding the new member of the family. In the photo, their new arrival was mostly obscured, with only a small tuft of black hair on the top of his head being visible. His older brother and sister were both lying near him, with Theo wrapped around his mother's arm and Gigi looking down on her younger sibling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews enjoy some special family time ahead of welcoming third child

Dad Spencer was also present in the photo, and he could be seen staring lovingly down at his third child.

SEE: Vogue Williams unveils Little Mistress collection - and it has the most perfect wedding guest dresses

MORE: Pregnant Vogue Williams mesmerises fans with new video of blooming baby bump

"We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening," Vogue exclusively told HELLO!. "We are all so delighted, the perfect addition to our family."

Spencer later shared an adorable photo of the family all at home, with Theodore and Gigi peeking into their younger brother's crib.

Vogue and Spencer exclusively revealed to HELLO! back in October that they were expecting a third child, as they joked "the more the merrier".

Vogue shared a beautiful photo of her new son

She added: "Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

The family have brought their young son home

Opening up about finding out that Vogue is pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

SEE: Vogue Williams is a style icon in gorgeous floral dress we know Princess Eugenie would love

MORE: Vogue Williams' pregnancy glow is unreal in bold bodycon dress

Keeping the pregnancy under wraps while at work was relatively easy until Vogue's bump began to show, but she and Spencer have had to remain tight-lipped when recording their podcast. "We had to cut something out the other day because Spenny almost gave it away," said Vogue.

The star exclusively revealed her pregnancy to HELLO!

The couple later revealed that their son's Christmas wish would be coming true as they revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

MORE: Pregnant Vogue Williams rocks fitted leggings to celebrate special family moment - photos

READ: Pregnant Vogue Williams shares secret to her jaw-dropping figure

"My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So he's delighted," said Vogue.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.