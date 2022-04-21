Catherine Tyldesley and husband Tom Pitfield welcome baby daughter - 'Our family is complete' Congratulations are in order!

Catherine Tyldesley and husband Tom Pitfield have welcomed their second child together, a "beautiful" baby girl.

Sharing the news exclusively with HELLO! on Thursday, the proud parents said: "We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived. We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete."

The couple, who are also parents to seven-year-old son Alfie, welcomed their little girl on 19 April. They first announced their surprise pregnancy to HELLO! in October.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Catherine revealed they were "absolutely elated" to be expecting a baby girl. "We're absolutely elated," the 38-year-old Viewpoint actress said. "We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears."

Of expecting a daughter with her 36-year-old photographer husband, she added: "Tom was in bits when we found out we are having a little girl. He has suddenly gone all mushy. I'm sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger."

Catherine and Tom released this photo of their baby daughter

The new arrival is all the more special as for the past couple of years, Catherine has struggled with a hormonal imbalance that caused her body to mimic the symptoms of pregnancy.

"I took so many tests as I was convinced I was actually pregnant, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy," she explained. "So this time, even when my stomach was a bit swollen, I just thought: 'Oh hormonal imbalances again.'"

The couple are also proud parents to son Alfie

During the early weeks of her pregnancy, Catherine confessed how she thought she might be approaching the menopause instead of being pregnant: "I was having terrible insomnia, which is still with me," she added.

"I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature. I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal. I know I would have been a bit young, but it does happen."

