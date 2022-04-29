Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo The 20-year-old is the image of his famous father

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe.

Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.

WATCH: Johnny Depp testifies in court

We often see Lily-Rose modelling for distinguished brands such as Chanel, but Johnny's son Jack has largely stayed out of the limelight and remained living in France, where the famous couple brought up their children.

Lily-Rose and Jack clearly share a close sibling bond, as the successful model has previously shared photos of her brother with her Instagram fans.

On his 18th birthday in April 2020, she posted a throwback snap of herself and her brother larking around for passport-style pictures. Lily-Rose wrote: "My little baby Jackie is 18. My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!"

The proud sister also shared a rare photo of Jack sitting in a garden in a pair of shorts and sunglasses – and we can't believe how much he looks like his actor father at the same age.

Jack Depp is the image of his famous dad

Just like Johnny, his son Jack shares the same dark hair, chiselled cheekbones and that famous pout.

There were plenty of complimentary comments from fans, with one posting: "Looks like his daddy in his younger years, and you Lily-Rose are as beautiful as your mother!" and another said: "Young Johnny Depp."

Johnny Depp in 1994 with his then-girlfriend Kate Moss

Back in 2013, Johnny opened up about how his split from Vanessa Paradis affected his children, revealing that he was "extremely proud" of how Lily-Rose and Jack had coped with the break-up.

"When you have children, there is no room for lies, no room for anything but the truth," said Johnny, talking on CBS This Morning. "Anything other than that is a bad example, I believe."

"We were just very truthful with Lily-Rose and Jack and they were just incredibly understanding, incredibly accepting. I was extremely proud of them, the way they dealt with it."

