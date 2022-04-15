Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan emotional as toddler Ella finally reunites with grandparents The Jordans have had a fun-packed week with family and friends

A very happy birthday to our parenting columnist and former Strictly dancer James Jordan, who celebrated his 44th birthday this week.

James, his wife Ola and their two-year-old daughter Ella celebrated his birthday with a trip to the Belfry Hotel in Birmingham, where a night out with fellow birthday buddy, singer Brian McFadden, was in store – plus a spot of James' favourite sport, golf.

WATCH: Toddler Ella reunites with her grandparents and celebrates her daddy's birthday

This past week has also seen a longed-for family reunion for Ola and her parents, who have temporarily left their home country of Poland for the safety of the UK amid the Ukraine-Russia war. Watch our exclusive video to see Ella greeting her grandparents in the sweetest way.

Catch up on the Jordans family news below…

Celebrating James' birthday

James: It's my birthday today and it was also our friend Brian McFadden's birthday, so we celebrated with him yesterday at the Belfry Hotel with friends. We had a great time.

We stayed at the hotel for one night and Ella came with us too. It was a long way to go but it was nice to see Brian and share our birthdays together because the last two times have been in lockdown.

James celebrates his birthday with good friend Brian McFadden

Today we all played golf but I had a bit of a sore head because we didn't go to sleep until about 2am, then we teed off at 8am. My mum and sister are coming around later for a takeaway.

HELLO!: What did your daddy get for his birthday, Ella?

Ella: Cake!! Chocolate cake!

Ola's parents arrive from Poland

Ola: My parents arrived last Thursday and it was lovely. For Ella seeing them again, it's almost like they haven't left. She ran to my dad straight away in his arms, and she doesn't do that to many people. It's nice to see she hasn't forgotten them. Obviously, we've been talking to them on video calls.

My parents are happy to be here with us but they don't want to feel like they need to be here a long time. I want them to be safe, and with what's happening in Ukraine at the moment, I'm not sure they're that safe there.

Ella reunites with her grandparents

They love seeing Ella but I know in their old age they like their own peaceful home but with Ella, you don't get that. She runs around until she collapses in bed. They even say, 'Oh my god, she's got so much energy! How is she still going?'

Ella goes and sees my parents first thing in the morning when they wake up. It's lovely.

Ella's separation anxiety

James: Ella's getting a bit less clingy to us. Brian picked her up and was playing with her. It's nice she's allowing people to do that.

Saying that, I was chatting to one of the ladies I know at the Belfry telling her how Ella is a lockdown baby and she's a bit needy and gets anxious if we disappear. She said, 'Oh don't worry, I've got her, you go into the restaurant and I'll stay here with the books and Ella. I'll bring her in to you.'

As we walked off I laughed and went, 'She is going to sh** herself'. The next minute Ella was screaming her head off and they both came running in. She went, 'Oh you're right, you're right!' It was like three, two, one, cue…

Ella enjoys cuddles with Brian

Ella stays in her bed!

After last week when Ella fell out of bed again, what happened this week?

Ola: She hasn't fallen out since then.

James: That's because she's not in it long enough to roll out of bed. As soon as she stirs and wakes up, all of a sudden she's next to me. But she does sleep really well in our bed, I give her that.

Ola: Yeah, then I get a whole night's sleep. Otherwise, I'm up every hour. Personally, I love it.

The Jordans get dressed up for a night out

James: It works for all of us. She won't be young forever. There will be a point where she doesn't want to be in bed with mummy and daddy, isn't there?

I'm going to say now, and I'll probably eat my words, there is no way she will be in my bed at eight years old! She might still come in in the morning but not in the middle of the night. No way. If she does, I'll be sleeping in a different room.

My dad was very strict, almost army-style so we never went into their bed. My mum told me she maybe would have liked that we'd gone into their bed but he wouldn't allow it. My dad had younger brothers so was used to looking after kids but my mum was an only child, so she would always be guided by my dad at the early stages. In many ways, I'm similar to my dad but with those things, I'm a bit different.

James and Ola's workout lapse

HELLO!: How's the fitness plan going?

James: Ola?

Ola: Rubbish!

James: Since Ola's mum and dad have arrived, exercise has become non-existent so we have to get back into it. And they brought loads of chocolate and sweets. We don't have stuff in our house because I don't have the willpower. If I know there's chocolate in the house, it gets to a certain point at night where I start looking for it – even if it's not there, I look for it.

Ola: I have to hide it from you.

James: So because they brought so much, I've been stuffing my face full of chocolate.

Ola: He's been eating Ella's chocolate buttons.

James: So it's not good really, not going to lie. We are going to get back into it but we've had a lapse. I'm going to blame Ola's mum and dad! And then I've been boozing with Brian McFadden on our night away…

James' tattoo drama

On 1 April, James showed off his latest tattoo on his Instagram page which features a skull wearing a crown – but some fans were a little harsh and asked if it was an April Fool joke. What does James say about it?

James' new tattoo that caused a stir

James: Haha, no it's not an April Fool!

It made me laugh though because people were all going, 'It's ugly, it's awful, why would you do that to your body?' And I was like, thank you very much! Because I want to. Because I'm having a midlife crisis and I want to put ink on my body.

It doesn't bother me whether people write things like that on there. I would always reply because I like the banter. I would never say it to someone else though unless they asked me. I wasn't actually asking for peoples' opinions, I just posted it on there!

But there you go. I've got a sh** tattoo apparently (laughs).

