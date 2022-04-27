Jamie and Frida Redknapp's adorable blended family of 7 children – see photos The newlyweds have a loving home life

We adore seeing photos of Jamie and Frida Redknapp's five-month-old son Raphael on the couple's Instagram pages. The little boy looks just like his famous footballer grandfather Harry Redknapp!

Sky Sports pundit Jamie, 48, married model Frida Andersson, 38, in October 2021 and welcomed their first child Raphael together in November. The couple also have six children between them from their former marriages, making them a blended family of nine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See sweet clip of baby Raphael

Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of their baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

See photos of the Redknapps' brood below…

Aw, here's little Raphael sitting in his high chair eating some pureed carrot. Jamie wrote: "And you’re honestly telling me if I eat this I will be able to see in the dark!"

Jamie, Frida and Raphael were an adorable trio on their recent honeymoon. Frida posted: "Lil Raphael managed to clear his schedule to join us on our honeymoon."

Jamie's love for his baby boy was clear in this cute snap taken by Frida. "My boys #hairgoals #daddysboy," she wrote.

A picture of Jamie with his two boys, Charley and Beau, at the football.

He said: "Still a night to remember with my boys. We went through the full scale of emotions. So much to be proud of and so much to learn from. Congratulations to Italy a team full of class and warriors."

This snap is off the cute scale! Big brother Charley holds his half-brother Raphael close as they pose for a picture. Adorable!

Here we see a very rare photo of Frida with her four children from her previous marriage. Their names remain private but the family look so happy together. "TBT 2015. Never a dull moment with these 4 cuties," posted mum.

Frida shared another throwback snap of her children in 2019, writing: "My tribe, me [heart emoji] them so. Precious moments! Tbt 2017."

