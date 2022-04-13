Myleene Klass models a ring made from her own breastmilk – fans react The mum-of-three showed off the beautiful memento

Celebrity mum Myleene Klass has wowed her social media followers with a new post about her beautiful white gem ring – and it has a special meaning to it.

The mother-of-three shared a video on her Instagram page showing the process of turning her breastmilk into a jewel and being set into a ring. "Turns out there’s a gem more precious than Diamonds #breastmilk #jewellery #ring #breastfeeding," wrote Myleene.

The star's fans adored her new piece of jewellery and how she'd created a keepsake from her breastfeeding days. Myleene, 44, is mum to Ava, 14, Hero, 11, and Apollo, two.

One follower posted: "I SO wish I’d done this," and another said: "How beautiful!" A third fan asked the TV presenter: "Where is this from @myleeneklass I’ve been looking for one just like this!"

The star shows off her new ring

Myleene's ring is from an online shop called Tiny Treasures Castings and it retails for £65.

The website describes the ring as: "Set in Sterling Silver, your Breast Milk can be carefully and professionally preserved and placed into this lovely adjustable ring. Coloured tints of the Breast Milk are optional.

"Tiny Treasures recommends Titanium White or Pearl White Shimmer as either of these best captures the milk particles in the light. You also have the opportunity to buy Chains or Bracelets separately."

Myleene's stunning ring

Myleene welcomed Apollo in 2019 and has spoken about a women's right to breastfeed and be proud about it.

The former Hear'Say band member previously posted to her Instagram: "Uh oh. Some of us mums are being chastised for 'pumping'. No one bats an eyelid prepping their own breakfast, why choose to get flustered over my baby having his? Boobs were designed to feed. How funny that some fat, cells and glands could so deeply offend so many.

"Being a mum is hard enough. You can't do right for doing wrong. Seemingly, everyone knows how to raise YOUR baby except you. If you feed with formula, you're supposedly the devil, if you breastfeed, you’re offending those that don’t or can’t and worse yet, the patriarchy won't be able to control themselves...stop titillating the menfolk!

"My body, my baby, my choice. I've been exclusively breastfeeding Apollo for 11 months. He's my miracle baby. It's a part of our bond. I love, LOVE doing it for him."

