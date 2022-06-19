11 sweetest Father's Day tributes for celebrity dads: From Prince William to David Beckham Raising a toast to the nation's favourite dads

Father's Day tributes have started to flood social media, with everyone from the world's A-listers to royalty taking to Instagram to celebrate the fatherly figures in their lives.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of baby August and 'best dada' Jack Brooksbank

The likes of David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay and Prince William have been praised by their doting children online, while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kate Hudson, Princess Eugenie and more have shared adorable tributes to their fathers and husbands on their special day. HELLO! has rounded up the sweetest posts to date from your favourite famous fathers.

From the Father's Day tributes for first-time dads to the loving posts from our favourite stars, here we take a look at the sweetest celebrity dad moments to mark Father's Day 2022…

LOOK: 8 Strictly dancer dads cuddling their cute babies – see photos

Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham delighted fans when she revealed her Father's Day present for her dad Anthony. The mother-of-four treated her dad to a baby leaf blower, adding the message: "Happy Father’s Day to my favourite drinking partner! We all love you so much."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kensington Palace shared an unseen photo of Prince William beaming at the camera alongside his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Sunday. The sweet post read: "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones looked radiant in a throwback photo shared of her and her dad. She wrote: "Daddy Dearest. I love you with all my heart. Happy Father’s Day Papa."

The Welsh star also shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Michael Douglas, sharing a photo of the star jumping into a pool with their two children, Carys and Dylan.

SHOP: Last minute Amazon Father’s Day gifts with speedy delivery

Perrie Edwards

It's been a milestone weekend for Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, who not only celebrated her engagement but also marked her son's first Father's Day with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian. "Happy first Father’s Day to the best Dadda Axel could ever wish for!" she penned over a sweet video.

Ruth Langsford

Father's Day looked a little different for Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, who sadly lost her dad several years ago. Penning a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, the wife of Eamonn Holmes wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to all you wonderful Dads out there. Miss mine enormously. This is him in 1965 taking a little rest while I wash up in the back of the Bedford van that he converted into a camper for our holidays! Happy days."

Kate Hudson

Fabletics founder and actress Kate Hudson shared the cutest photo of her and dad Bill cuddling up together. "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day," she wrote.

Romeo Beckham

Proud son Romeo Beckham was quick to share a tribute to his legendary football star dad David on Sunday. "Happy Father’s Day to the best dad out there I love u so much and I hope I’m making you proud," he wrote.

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins was the sweetest tot in a throwback photo of her and her dad. Marking Father's Day, the star wrote: "On or off stage, to me you’re just Dad. Thank you for being such an inspiration now, then, and always. Happy Father’s Day - I love you so much…"

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie posted several unseen photographs to her Instagram Story, along with the caption: "Happy Father's Day to [the] best dada!!"

One photo pictured Jack Brooksbank, 36, pushing baby August in a buggy along a scenic country path, while another showed the doting dad playing games with his son.

Tess Daly

Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly shares two daughters with her husband Vernon Kay, who she celebrated on Instagram on Sunday. "Happy Father's Day to this one," wrote Tess, adding a blue heart to a beaming photo of Vernon.

Gordon Ramsay

Proud father Gordon Ramsay might be fiery on-screen, but at home, he's every inch a doting dad. The celebrity chef delighted fans with a heartwarming photo of himself cradling youngest son Oscar, along with the caption: "Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there, the fathers to be & fathers watching above [heart emoji] have a great day, well deserved."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.