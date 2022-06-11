David Beckham dotes on daughter Harper as they enjoy lavish holiday together The father-daughter duo are in Venice

David Beckham and daughter Harper, 10, are making the most of the June sunshine as the pair headed to Italy together for a mini-break.

READ: David Beckham risks the wrath of Victoria Beckham by sharing their 'annoying' habits

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the father-daughter duo were snapped relaxing on a gondola ride through the Italian city's famous canals. David was one doting dad for his daughter, and was pictured wrapping his arm around her, even though she didn't seem too impressed. But this mood soon changed, as she was photographed resting her head on her father's shoulder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham teases daughter Harper during school run

The pair looked to be enchanted as they sailed around in the gondola, which had seats designed to resemble thrones.

SHOP: Romeo and Cruz Beckham's sellout Nike trainers are set to be summer's hottest trend

SEE: Victoria Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper to celebrate World Oceans Day

They were also suitably dressed for their outing with David wearing a blue top and white jeans, while Harper rocked a lilac dress. Both of them were also seen wearing sunglasses at various points during their boat ride.

David kindly thanked the gondolier as they disembarked before they headed for a water taxi to continue exploring the beautiful city.

David and Harper enjoyed some time together

It's not known whether David's wife, Victoria, joined them on the trip, nor whether sons Brooklyn and Romeo were also there, but Cruz definitely wasn't.

SEE: David Beckham is Harper Seven's double in adorable new father-daughter snap

LOOK: Victoria Beckham wows in LBD for date night with husband David

On Saturday, the teenager shared a snap of himself at his family's home in Chipping Norton, where he was seemingly joined by his new girlfriend, Tana Holding.

Cruz shared a clip of himself messing around inside his bedroom. At one point, he used a hockey stick to smack a small plastic ball into a net that was attached to a wall on the opposite side of the room.

The father and daughter have a strong bond

Beside the net is a full-length mirror balancing against wooden wall panelling, which appeared to show Cruz's girlfriend Tana in the reflection watching him from the doorway.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals the Queen inspired her regal wedding day – photo

MORE: Romeo Beckham welcomes 'new baby' – and fans are in love

Cruz and Tana are believed to have started dating in May, after the teenager was seen embracing her following a lowkey meal in Notting Hill.

He split from his former girlfriend Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of his mum's – after an 18-month romance in March.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.