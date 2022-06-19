8 celebrity dads who have identical mini-me kids From Gordon Ramsay to Jamie Oliver…

We love it when celebrity dads share photos of themselves with their kids, especially when they're their mini-mes! To celebrate Father's Day we have taken a look at some celebrity children who look just like their famous parents.

From Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay to Jay Z and Kanye West, many famous fathers are the absolute double of their children. See for yourself…

Jamie Oliver gives beehive update with son river

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver and his five-year-old son River are practically identical, and we love watching the pair monkey around on social media! What's more, the little boy is shaping up to be an excellent chef, better watch out, Jamie!

Jamie posted a sweet snap with his son back in 2021

Gordon Ramsay

When it comes to mini-mes, no one looks more like their dad than three-year-old Oscar Ramsay, who is his father Gordon Ramsay's absolute double. Every time the Hell's Kitchen star shares a photo of his youngest son, fans flock to the comment section to point out how similar they look.

Oscar is the spitting image of his dad!

Jay Z

Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, who the rapper shares with Beyonce, not only look alike, but they're both constantly photographed wearing seriously stylish outfits. Like daughter, like father!

Jay Z and Blue Ivy were recently snapped at an NBA game

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan's ten-year-old daughter Elise is the spitting image of her dad, and the Good Morning Britain star has been goofing around with the little girl to beat the boredom during lockdown, as this hilarious photo shows.

Piers posted this adorable throwback photo recently

John Legend

John Legend and his son Miles are twins. We know it, you know it, and Miles' mum Chrissy Teigen knows it.

Miles and John look like twins!

Jamie Redknapp

When footballer Jamie Redknapp posted this photo of himself and his son Beau in May, we thought we were seeing double!

Jamie posted this sweet snap back in May

Kanye West

Kanye West and his nine-year-old daughter North couldn't look more alike, as you can tell in this sweet picture uploaded by doting mum Kim Kardashian back in 2020.

North is the spitting image of Kanye

Marvin Humes

Marvin and his son Blake couldn't look more similar! Posting this adorable snap back in January, he wrote: "I never take life for granted. Luckiest man in the world."

Marvin posted this snap in January

