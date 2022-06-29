The Queen's rare childhood comment about her hopes and dreams revealed Her Majesty gave a very rare insight

Her Majesty the Queen gave a very rare insight into her personal hopes and dreams when she was just 12 years old, telling her then horse riding teacher what she really wanted to do with her future.

Speaking to her Royal Riding Master, Horace Smith, the Queen remarked: "I would like to be a lady living in the country with lots of horses and dogs."

Of course, she knew her destiny as part of the royal family, however it was clear that she had a desire to live a simple life in the countryside.

The monarch has surprisingly managed to achieve this exact lifestyle, at least when she is away from her royal responsibilities, as she loves spending time at her idyllic country residences of Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty loves horses

The Queen has owned many dogs over the years, mainly corgis since her father, King George VI, welcomed the family's first corgi puppy named Dookie in 1933.

Equally, her love of horses has been clear, since owning a Shetland pony called Peggy when she was a young child. It has even been reported that Her Majesty has been spotted horse riding still at age 96, despite health warnings.

Many official photographs of the Queen have included her beloved pets and to mark her 96th birthday, Her Majesty posed with two beautiful white horses.

The BBC programme Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, revealed an array of footage of the Queen from when she was just a few months old in 1926 up to the time of her 1953 Coronation.

Corgis have always been a part of the Queen's life

The Queen recorded a voiceover for the show, saying: "Like many families, my parents wanted to keep a record of our precious moments together.

"You always hope that future generations will find them interesting, and perhaps be surprised that you too were young once."

