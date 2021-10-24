The Queen receives heartwarming family visit following her hospital stay

Following her first hospital stay in eight years, it seems the Queen's close family have rushed to her side at Windsor Castle, where she is likely getting some much-needed rest and recovery following her event-filled week.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the Queen's son Prince Andrew, and her grandaughter Lady Louise Windsor appeared to enjoy a horseback ride around the royal residence.

Lady Louise Windsor is Andrew's 17-year-old niece, and daughter to Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, suggesting other members of the royal family are also residing at Windsor Castle while the 95-year-old monarch recovers from her hospital visit.

Windsor Castle is not only a stunning royal residence, but the beloved home is likely to be where the Queen feels most comfortable. Her Majesty has been staying at the largest occupied castle in the world since the pandemic began, only visiting her London residence of Buckingham Palace on occasion.

The Queen has many happy memories with her family at Windsor Castle

The Queen spent a lot of time there with Prince Philip during his final months before he passed away in April 2021, and she has many happy memories with her family at this special home.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty was admitted for practical reasons with her medical team understandably deciding to take a cautious approach, however, the monarch was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon, where she carried out light duties.

Prince Andrew and Lady Louise Windsor were spotted horseriding through the grounds

After following medical advice to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland this week, it is understood that the trip was expected to be a short stay for "preliminary investigations", which is why it wasn't announced on Wednesday, as well as to protect the royal's medical privacy.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

