The Queen's sweet new companion to live with her at Windsor Castle

It's no secret the Queen's beloved Corgis play a pivotal role in the monarch's lifestyle, having owned more than 30 during her reign.

Yet, according to the MailOnline, the canine-loving Queen is now the proud owner of a prize-winning cocker spaniel, who has become a loving member of her family. A change from her usual Corgis, the royal has adopted a Pedigree Wolferton Drama, sweetly named 'Lissy' in her honour. The four-year-old pup was crowned top dog at the Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship - earning her place as the Queen's first gundog champion in any breed.

WATCH: The Queen and her family play with dogs on grounds of Balmoral Castle

The monarch isn't the first royal to adopt a Cocker Spaniel, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also a fan of the loving breed.

Kate's brother James Middleton gifted the family a Spaniel puppy earlier last year after their English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, sadly passed away.

The Queen has always been a fond lover of dogs

The Queen's corgis have been keeping the monarch in good, canine company for decades. She was given her first Corgi Susan when she was 18, and even took the beloved pet on her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

The mother-of-four is never far from her dogs, who she has famously called her "family" in the past. The pampered pooches have travelled with her on tour, and were given pride of place in one of her official 90th birthday portraits.

Her Corgi Whisper passed away in October 2018 and sadly, the Queen also mourned the loss of one of her corgi-dachshunds Vulcan in 2020. The Cambridges were sad to share the news that Lupo had died in November 2020.

The monarch has owned more than 30 dogs during her reign

Her Majesty still has Candy, who is a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Dachshund, as well as two Corgi puppies. Despite saying she didn't want to have any more puppies in her advanced years, she was gifted two, Fergus and Muick, by her son Prince Andrew during lockdown.

Sadly, Fergus the Corgi died in May 2021. But the following month on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy to replace Fergus.

