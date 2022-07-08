Is your child a fussy eater? Top 20 foods to introduce to kids under 5 Has your child tried these ingredients?

A new study has revealed the top 20 foods that children under the age of five should try to avoid developing fussy eating habits.

MORE: Feeling frazzled? The four types of parental burnout revealed and what to do

Research by baby food brand For Aisha found 86 per cent of kids under five don't get their five a day due to fussy eating, and a huge 83 per cent of children’s diets are lacking in 'exotic' flavours and spices.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals favourite snacks revealed

The survey of 2000 parents found that a third (34 per cent) of parents let their children eat whatever they want due to stressful mealtimes, including food low in nutrients and takeaways.

Dietitian Priya Tew said: "Having a child who is fussy with their eating can bring so much stress into mealtimes. Feeding your little one can feel like a huge responsibility; they grow quickly, so it’s important that their diet provides them with all the nutrients they need."

MORE: The best school shoes for kids: A buying guide for back to school prep

LOOK: Best school uniform deals: Where to buy reasonably-priced school uniform for kids

The top 20 foods children should try under age five:

Tomatoes

Chickpeas

Ginger

Coconut

Turmeric

Cinnamon

Butternut Squash

Paprika

Parsnip

Coriander

Dates

Lentils

Mint

Mango

Sweetcorn

Garlic

Sweet Potato

Onions

Apricot

Cumin

Dietitian Priya Tew's advice for kids' mealtimes:

1) Keep offering the foods that children are not eating - exposure really is key, especially with spicier foods that children won’t be as used to.

2) Put small amounts of some of those foods onto their plate at each mealtime. This will encourage your little one to touch, smell, see, and eventually taste the foods.

3) Starting with savoury meals and a vegetable-first approach can help build healthy eating habits. It’s vital that little ones gain maximum nutrition and flavour from every tiny mouthful, and that we encourage them to embrace, explore and taste new flavours.

4) Create recipes that introduce infants to a variety of exotic nutritional ingredients earlier in life - before negative food habits set in.

What if your child is over age five and fussy with food? It's never too late to try new ingredients and flavours, so get tasting!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.