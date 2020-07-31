Best back to school uniform deals: where to get your kids' essentials online Get the kids kitted out for school

It's finally back to school at the start of September after many months at home, which means buying a new set of uniforms for many parents across the UK.

And with staying safe from coronavirus at the forefront of our minds, we'll all be washing uniforms more frequently than usual. This means parents are shopping for school clothes that are both great value for money and easily washable.

There are so many deals on uniform staples right now, that shopping for the kids can seem like a bit of a minefield, so we've rounded up some of the best deals online. From packs of polo shirts to standard grey trousers and pinafore dresses, you'll find all you need below.

Best online school uniform deals…

Girls' Cotton Rich School Cardigan, £6.75 - £10.50, (comes in 9 colours) Marks & Spencer

Grey Jersey Pinafore 2 Pack (3-12 years), from £8, Sainsbury's

2 Pack Charcoal Pleated Skirts, £7, Morrisons

Boys' Regular Fit Easy to Iron School Shirts, pack of 3, £6.75 - £13.50, M&S

Girls Grey Drop Waist School Pinafore Dress, £5, ASDA

Ballet pumps with a bow, £14.99, H&M

Pack of Two Boys' Grey Slim Fit Trousers, £10.50 - £11.90, Debenhams

Girls' Short Sleeve School Blouse, Pack of 3, £9 - £15, John Lewis

White Embroidered Pocket Polo Shirts 3 Pack (3-12 years), from £6, Sainsbury's

Fine-knit jumper, £7.99, H&M

White School Polo Shirt 5 Pack, £6, ASDA

Pack of 3 Girls Tights by Sockstack, £6.95, Amazon

Girls 2 Pack Satin Bow Knee High Socks, £2.50, Matalan

Children's 6 Pairs Ankle Cotton Rich School Socks, £4.95-£4.99, Amazon

