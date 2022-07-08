Eva Mendes delights fans with relatable parenting confession

Eva Mendes won praise from her fans after she shared a hilarious parenting confession that many will relate to.

MORE: Eva Mendes has surprising reaction to Ryan Gosling's Ken transformation

The Hitch actress – who shares daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, with Ryan Gosling – posted a throwback clip on Instagram of herself discussing her children's messy habits, which she joked are still the same today.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Mendes' daughter takes photos of famous mom

In the short video, Eva said: "I have two little girls and I think if I don't have throw-up or poop on me, I'm doing good." Captioning the clip, she joked: "Throwback to a couple years ago when my kids were toddlers. Oddly, still true today."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "I LOVE YOU! Always humble." A second said: "I'm learning this, haha." A third added: "Relatable."

MORE: Eva Mendes shares rare yet relatable video of her daughter's birthday

MORE: Eva Mendes' latest beachwear is simply sensational

Eva's post comes after she admitted that she wants to add some "boredom" to her kids' summer plans. "You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back," she told Access.

Many fans related to Eva's parenting confession

"The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right? I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued, adding that the boredom would make her "miss" being in school.

Sharing a clip of the interview on Instagram, Eva wrote: "My summer plans for my kids? I'm bringing boredom back! I'll let you know how it goes…."

Many of her fans were heavily in agreement with her sentiments, with one replying: "I understood 1000% Let's lay on the itchy grass and explore our minds." Another added: "Yep! Bored and the heat! Yes, the world is so busy and so much going on! Bring back boredom!"

Eva plans on bringing 'boredom' back for her kids' summer

While she is now the proud mother of her two girls, Eva previously admitted that she didn't think she wanted children – that was until she met Ryan.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," she told People. "And it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.