Eva Mendes details unconventional summer plans for kids with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes isn't planning to give her kids with partner Ryan Gosling a particularly adventurous or activity-filled summer, as she opened up about wanting to add some "boredom" for them.

The actress spoke to Access about her plans for the coming months, saying: "You know what, for this summer, I want to bring boredom back."

Explaining her point, she added: "The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right?

"I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat," she continued to the amusement of the studio audience.

Host Mario Lopez even added to her point by stating that it made you miss school, which Eva agreed with.

"You miss school, and that's when your dreams and your creativity come in," after which she joked: "Man I wanna get out of this place."

Eva shared her summer plans for her children Esmeralda and Amada

"My summer plans for my kids? I'm bringing boredom back! I'll let you know how it goes….," she quipped with her caption, but her fans were heavily in agreement with her sentiments.

"I understood 1000% Let's lay on the itchy grass and explore our minds," one commented, with another adding: "Yep! Bored and the heat! Yes, the world is so busy and so much going on! Bring back boredom!"

A third also wrote: "I grew up in the Caribbean and my summers were like that too! Had the most fun inventing my own games and playing with my cousins. They were the best days for sure."

Despite going on to give birth to Esmeralda and Amada, now seven and six, Eva didn't think she even wanted children - that was until she met Ryan.

The actress enjoys spending time at home with her kids

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

