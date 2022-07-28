Mollie King's pregnancy with famous fiancé: due date, cravings and more The singer is expecting her first baby

Mollie King, 35, has followed in the footsteps of Rochelle Humes, holding the This Morning fort while the usual presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are away for the summer holidays. Fans may have spotted Mollie is now sporting a very cute baby bump – and here's everything you need to know about her pregnancy…

Who is the father of Mollie King's baby?

The Saturdays star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad, and he's a professional England cricketer. They have been dating since 2018, and Stuart got down on one knee in 2021 and presented Mollie with a beautiful diamond ring! The star has put aside any wedding plans to concentrate on her upcoming new arrival.

Mollie is engaged to cricket star Stuart Broad

Mollie King's pregnancy cravings

During an Instagram Q&A, Mollie was quizzed by fans about her pregnancy cravings. "Any food-cravings? Curry still a no-starter?" one questioned.

Mollie replied: "So the first three months I had a food craving for pizza and anything really plain. Nothing too spicy or saucy. But thank goodness I'm now back on my usual cravings of curry and Chinese food."

The star announced her happy news online

Mollie King's pregnancy announcement

The star announced her special news in June. "Stuart and I are so, so happy to share that we're expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon," the singer wrote on Instagram, along with a very cute black-and-white photo of Stuart kissing her bare bump.

The singer revealed to fans that she concealed her pregnancy in the early stages by sizing up in her clothes and selecting baggy styles.

Mollie is having a winter baby

Mollie King's due date

When the star first announced her news, she kept her due date vague, writing "the end of the year". However, Mollie has since been more specific. When quizzed how far along she was by fans, Molly explained that she was 22 weeks in mid-July, which means her little one will be born early-mid November.

