Mollie King hints at lavish wedding day plans – and we are excited Mollie King and Stuart Broad announced their engagement on New Year's Day

One of the first celebrity proposals of 2021, Mollie King and Stuart Broad announced their engagement on 1 January. Since telling the world, Mollie has been busy wedding planning and she has hinted at her plans for a grand wedding day by sharing a funny meme on her Instagram Story.

The image included a bride cutting a huge wedding cake (with at least 14 tiers) and it read: "Husband to be: 'Please keep the wedding low key'. Me: 'Sure hun'…"

WATCH: Princess Diana's wedding dress designer gives you bridal advice

Mollie posted the witty image alongside three laughing emojis, potentially acknowledging her own desire for a large and lavish wedding.

Mollie King joked about her grand wedding ideas

The loved-up couple made their proposal announcement on Instagram with a sweet picture of them kissing while on a countryside walk. Mollie captioned the image: "A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad," alongside a ring and love heart emoji.

Mollie and Stuart have been romantically linked since 2018

In the photograph, fans could clearly see Mollie's sparkling engagement ring – an enormous oval-shaped diamond with gold band.

Singer Mollie has been a bridesmaid multiple times, including for her sister's wedding and the weddings of fellow The Saturdays stars Rochelle Humes and Una Healy, so we are sure she is already brimming with bridal ideas.

The star and cricketer Stuart Broad have been dating since March 2018 and we are yet to learn when exactly they will marry.

