Olly Murs' heartbreaking comment about being separated from newborn daughter

Olly Murs has got his plate full. Shortly after heading on tour around the UK supporting Take That, the singer announced his wife Amelia Murs had given birth to their first child, a daughter named Madison.

The 'Dear Darlin' singer, 39, has been separated from his newborn, whose birth was announced last week, and in a new Instagram Story, Olly was seen making an emotional comment.

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' singer was seen on stage holding a bunny stuffed animal close to his heart, looking touched having been gifted the toy by a fan. "Aww you guys. Madi will love it," penned Olly with pink love heart emojis.

His bodybuilder wife Amelia has paid tribute to her husband as she looks after their daughter in his absence. Captioning a video of Olly on stage, the new mum wrote: "I've just been sat feeding our baby Madi and then we see this post. She doesn't even know she's got a super Daddy yet. We are both missing you very much but so proud of you @ollymurs."

When the 'Wrapped Up' singer took to the stage at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Olly spoke for the first time aloud about his new bundle of joy.

"I'm going to try and not get emotional. Little Madison is doing really well," he shared. "She's at home with my lovely wife and it's a real honour to be here. I wasn't going to leave you guys hanging tonight, I'll rush home to see the baby."

Madison's birth was announced via an adorable Instagram post of the happy couple leaving the hospital with their little one. "Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x," the doting dad wrote.

The 'Troublemaker' hitmaker later shared a first look with his 4.7 million Instagram followers with Madison's feet are at the forefront of the photo. "Bless Madi I think she’s got her Dad's feet," Olly quipped.

The Murs announced they were expecting in an Instagram post in December after five months of marriage. Amelia was seen in a white crop top and jeans showing off her blossoming baby bump next to her husband who smiled and pointed holding up an ultrasound photo.

Amelia and Olly tied the knot last July in an Essex-based ceremony, covered exclusively by HELLO! The couple said 'I do' in a three-day extravaganza at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

The fitness model wowed in three beautiful, and totally contrasting looks. Her first bridal look was a breathtaking slinky white number covered in appliqued flowers with a sheer lace low back. Olly opted for a dapper Joshua Kane suit with a cropped jacket.

Her evening gown was an asymmetrical glittery number with a thigh-split by Zoe Jervoise at P.S. Bridal Rental. The next day, the couple put on MursFest - their own personal festival including funfair rides and a stage for performances from Olly himself, as well as R&B singer Craig David.

Amelia wowed in a white skater dress with a black leather jacket with 'Just Married' emblazoned across the back.