Natalie Portman makes rare cheeky statement about son's Marvel takes

Natalie Portman is not only a superhero on the big screen, but one in real life too, becoming a hero to her two kids, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, five.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star appeared on the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge to learn how to descend canyons.

At the top of the episode, the two got to talking about her appearance in the latest Marvel film and her massive transformation for the role in a clip obtained by ET.

Bear asked her about being part of the Marvel family, to which she responded: "I pinch myself every day. This is really, really cool."

She even talked about what it was like to see a woman in the role of Thor, adding: "I loved that they had it as 'a Thor', Thor is a concept, not necessarily a singular person.

"I'm excited to make a movie my son likes," she said with a laugh, and when Bear asked whether Aleph was interested in the movie, she began to gush.

Natalie's son enjoyed seeing her in Thor: Love and Thunder

"Oh my god, he was like 'Can you just keep doing Marvel movies?'" she adorably added, although it seems like his interest doesn't stick to just Thor.

When Bear asked who his hero was, Natalie responded: "He loves Doctor Strange a lot," before quickly adding: "And Thor, of course, he loves Thor."

The Black Swan star loves spending time with her family, also including her husband of ten years Benjamin Millepied, whenever she's not working.

"When I'm not working, I'm pretty much exclusively with my family, so my rituals have to do with school, meal preparation, playdates [and] bedtime," she said to New York Times Magazine in 2016.

The actress has been married to Benjamin Millepied since 2012

"Weekends are the best for rituals, because I own them completely. I do the whole week's laundry, which I love, because it's a task with a clear beginning and end. And we spend the week together as a family."

