Natalie Portman's agony of intense weight loss for Black Swan

Natalie Portman has transformed herself for many film roles, but nothing was as grueling as her Black Swan makeover.

The actress shed an astonishing 20lbs from her already slight frame to play a ballerina in the 2011 film and admitted it put such a toll on her body that she thought she was going to die.

MORE: Natalie Portman is pretty in pink as she dons crocheted crop top and mini skirt

At the time, Natalie revealed that she was eating little more than carrots and almonds but that she was being put through her paces spending eight hours per day rehearsing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Natalie Portman on her extreme ballet training for Black Swan

"There were some nights that I thought I literally was going to die," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"It was the first time I understood how you could get so wrapped up in a role that it could sort of take you down."

MORE: Natalie Portman turns heads in eye-catching structured fashion for sensational new photographs

READ: Natalie Portman makes statement over her 'deeply offensive' Oscars outfit

Natalie took on the part with gusto and learned challenging dancing choreography which left her injured too.

Natalie lost an extreme amount of weight for her role in Black Swan

"All dancers are always dancing with an extreme injury," said the star who dislocated a rib. "Not just a sore muscle, they're dancing on a sprained ankle or with a twisted neck or something.

"You'll see them do incredible stuff and then limp off stage, straight to a bucket of ice. Part of the art is hiding all the pain."

MORE: Film cancelled after Natalie Portman pulls out for ‘personal circumstances’ - details

Natalie - who is now married to Black Swan choreographer, Benjamin Millepied - has startled fans once more with her appearance in her latest film.

Natalie is now married to the Black Swan choreographer, Benjamin Millepied

She's added some serious muscle for Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie underwent some grueling gym sessions with her personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, who helped turn Natalie into her superhero alter-ego, The Mighty Thor.

Speaking to US Weekly, Naomi – who is the director of RPX Fitness – revealed that Natalie began training for the role four months before filming started and worked out five days a week for 90 minutes to two hours for ten months.

Now that's dedication for you!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.