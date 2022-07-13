Natalie Portman goes Barbiecore in full hot pink ensemble for breathtaking new photo Like an artist's muse

Natalie Portman has been delivering some truly show-stopping fashion statements in the run up to Thor: Love and Thunder, with her latest look being perfectly on trend.

MORE: Natalie Portman's agony of intense weight loss for Black Swan

The actress shared a photograph of herself taken in collaboration with Marvel Italia that saw her embrace the burgeoning Barbiecore trend that cherishes hot pink ensembles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

And that she definitely did, posing in a structured mini dress with a bell skirt and high collar, that showed off her toned legs.

However, it did so by highlighting them through pants that went straight into her high platform heels. She topped off her look with slicked back hair and hot matching eye shadow.

MORE: Natalie Portman is pretty in pink as she dons crocheted crop top and mini skirt

"When in Rome…," she simply captioned her photograph, thanking fans also for seeing her new film. While comments on the post were limited, it racked up over 85,000 likes, and Kerry Washington called her a "GODDESS."

Natalie stood out (literally) with her hot pink outfit

The actress' appearance has certainly garnered a lot of press over the past few weeks, particularly as far as her transformation for her Marvel return is concerned.

The muscular transformation the actress underwent for the film, a stark departure from the petite frame she showed off in the acclaimed Black Swan, was the focal point of her conversation with Variety recently.

MORE: Natalie Portman's trainer reveals secret behind her ripped Thor physique – and it's intense

MORE: Natalie Portman looks incredible in latest Instagram for Thor press and her outfit looks familiar

"On Black Swan, I was asked to get as small as possible. Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman," she stated.

"To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this.'

The Thor star underwent a muscular transformation for the film

"When you're small — and also, I think, because I started as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.