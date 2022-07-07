Natalie Portman is pretty in pink as she dons crocheted crop top and mini skirt The Oscar winner is taking no chances

Natalie Portman has been hitting it right out of the park with the outfits she has donned over the past few weeks in the run up to Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actress had another stellar showing with her latest fashion choice for the movie's premiere in Rome, going for a combo of pink and white.

She opted for a crocheted Magda Butrym crop-top with a structured bodice and see-through elements that she paired with a chic Miu Miu pink blazer and mini skirt.

The outfit not only showed off Natalie's toned abs and legs, coming from her extensive training for the role, but also highlighted her effortless sense of style.

The Oscar-winning star has had one dynamite ensemble after another for her Thor promotional run, with a recent one making al sorts of waves for the homage it paid.

Natalie opted for a chic pink blazer and skirt paired with a crochet top

The Israeli-born American actress appeared for a round of press for the movie in a particularly well-known Dior yellow tartan plaid jacket and skirt combo, channeling Cher Horowitz in Clueless.

Natalie opted to make a more bold choice with the look, choosing to top it off with a black ab-baring crop top underneath instead of Cher's white tee and yellow cardigan, completing the look with a pair of black Doc Martens.

The muscular transformation the actress underwent for the film, a stark departure from the petite frame she showed off in the acclaimed Black Swan, was the focal point of her conversation with Variety recently and has attracted plenty of attention.

"On Black Swan, I was asked to get as small as possible. Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman," she stated.

The star gave even donned an iconic Clueless outfit for the press circuit

"To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this.'"

