Jamelia is pregnant with baby number four! See bump photos The singer shared the news online

Jamelia shared the very exciting news on Wednesday that she's pregnant with her fourth child!

The star shocked her fans and followers with the surprise announcement on Instagram, writing: "Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn't sure how to 'announce' lol…but I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother)

"The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also (I'm sure I'll fill you in when I'm ready)Keep us all in your prayers, We're so excited, and feeling so so so so blessed! #DJKhaledVoice #AnotherOne."

The beautiful series of professionally shot photos showed Jameila with her three daughters, who all reached in to cradle her growing baby bump for the occasion.

Jamelia shared the wonderful news online

The messages of congratulations rolled in on Instagram, with celebrities and fans alike sharing the love. Richard Blackwood wrote: "Congratulations hun truly happy for you," while Clara Amfo penned: "Congrats gorgeous!!"

The star has two older daughters Teja, 21, and Tiani, 16, and Jamelia gave birth to her third child, True, in 2017.

Speaking to Made for Mums about how the older ones were coping with a newborn at the time, she said: "I think they have adapted to True much better than I expected. They're such a big help, and honestly I don’t think I would’ve got through this last year without them."

The star gave birth to baby True early in 2017

When her waters broke at 23 weeks during her third pregnancy, it was a very tense time. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Jamelia explained the nature of the situation: "I was on constant monitoring at the hospital and every time they were like, 'You’re really lucky if you get to tomorrow.' It was literally one day at a time, I was on 100% bed rest.

"They keep calling my daughter a miracle baby, and she really, really is."

