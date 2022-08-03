Leona Lewis welcomes first baby with husband Dennis Jauch - and reveals sweet name

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch have welcomed their first child together - a baby girl.

MORE: A look back at Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch's incredible wedding

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the singer shared the first picture of her newborn baby and confirmed she had named her, Carmel Allegra.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Leona Lewis' beautiful wedding ceremony in Italy

"And then there were three [heart emoji] Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22 [bird emoji]," she captioned the heartwarming picture, which showed a glimpse of the tiny tot.

MORE: Get an exclusive look at Leona Lewis' SECOND wedding dress

SEE: Billie Eilish's secret $2.3million home belonged to Leona Lewis - details

Fans were overjoyed and were quick to comment, with one writing: "Congratulations and welcome to the world Carmel!" Another follower remarked: "What a perfect little angel!!!" A third post read: "Congratulations on your beautiful blessing."

Leona and her husband Dennis - who married in 2019 in a wedding exclusively revealed in HELLO! - announced they were expecting a baby in March. "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer," the songwriter said on Instagram as she shared a first look at her baby bump.

Leona shared this snap of her baby daughter

Shortly after her gorgeous nuptials in Italy, Leona expressed her desire to have children and revealed she would like to adopt because of her mother's experience growing up in a children's home.

"I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting," she told Stella magazine. "My mum grew up in a children's home. No one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt. But I'm still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday."

The 37-year-old singer, who won the third series of X Factor in 2006, married German-born creative director Dennis after ten years of dating.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.