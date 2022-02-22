Celebrities who have four children, from David and Victoria Beckham to Ricky Martin They're all doting parents!

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato just revealed they're expecting their fourth child together, confirming the happy news to Hello! after Luisana appeared to be pregnant in her chart-topping husband's new video.

The couple are already parents to Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3, and we're thrilled their family is set to expand!

They'll be in good company when they welcome their little one, too, since there are plenty of celebrities who also have four of their own kids! Keep scrolling to see some of the A-listers who are also members of families of six!

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

The couple secretly married in 2018 after having dated for about two years, and quickly welcomed their first child together that same year. Little Lucia Martin-Yosef was born on Christmas Eve, and she shares a birthday with her chart-topping dad. A baby boy named Renn soon followed in 2019.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" hitmaker and Syrian-Swedish artist are also parents to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, whom Ricky had through a surrogate in 2008.

Jwan and Ricky with twins Matteo and Valentino in 2019. Photo: © Paul Morigi/Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham

The former English football captain and Spice Girl welcomed eldest son Brooklyn in March 1999. He was followed by Romeo three years later, Cruz in 2005 and daughter Harper in 2011. The Beckhams are doting and loving parents and love documenting their children's lives on social media, sharing what they're up to and plainly making their pride as parents visible for all to see.

Brooklyn has started a career in modelling and photography, and has since gotten engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz, who he plans to marry later this year. Romeo has followed in his father's footsteps, and has just started a career as a professional football player in Florida, while Cruz is a budding musician, regularly sharing his own original songs on his Instagram account. Harper has adopted some of her father's passion for cooking, and often makes appearances on her mom and dad's accounts doing sweet things like bringing them breakfast in bed and showing off her sense of humour.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The five time Ballon d'Or winner is also a dad to four sweet kids, some of whom he's had through surrogacy.

His first child, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010 and he opted to protect the little lad's mother's privacy at the time by not revealing her name. Seven years later, he also welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate. A daughter named Alana followed with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in 2017, and the couple have since announced they're expecting twins, so they won't be parents of four for much longer!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

The former Saved by the Bell star has four kids from both of his marriages to Lisa Ann Russell and Catriona McGinn. He and Lisa parent son Michael Charles, 17, and daughter Ava Lorenn, 15, while Catriona and Mark-Paul welcomed son Dekker Edward in 2013 and daughter Lachlyn Hope two years later.

Mark-Paul and Catriona with Michael, Lachlyn, Dekker and Ava in 2015. Photo: © Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

The chart-topper and actress have welcomed for children since they married in 2010: daughters Theodora (who they affectionately call Teddy) and Colette and sons Charlton and Beau.

Cate Blanchett

The two-time Oscar winner and her husband, playwright and screenwriter Andrew Upton, are parents to four kids as well: Dashiell, 20, Robert, 17, Ignatius, 13, and Edith. They adopted their daughter in 2015.

The caring mom and her husband moved with their children back to Australia, where Cate is originally from, in 2006 so that her family could spend more time with them.

Sandra Bullock with Cate and her son Ignatius at the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards. Photo: © Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cate likes to bring Ignatius in particular to events such as awards shows and premieres. He's accompanied her to things such as the Critics' Choice Awards and much more, and is quite obviously very proud of his incredible and accomplished mom.

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening

The Oscar winners have been going strong since 1992 and have four kids together. They've been very supportive of their son, Stephen, who came out as transgender in 2012 and has gone on to advocate for trans people and trans youth.

Annette and Warren with their daughter Ella in 2016. Photo: © Barry King/Getty Images

Matt Damon

The actor and film producer has for children with wife Luciana Barroso, to whom he's been married since 2005. The couple have had three daughters – Isabella, Gia and Stella – and also co-parent Luciana's daughter Alexia, from Luciana's previous marriage.

Matt with Alexia and his mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige and her partner Doug Kline in 2021. Photo: © Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I'm learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are," Matt told the Today show in 2012. "I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around [Stella's] finger, and she knew it."

Mark Wahlberg

The rapper-turned-actor has four children with model Rhea Durham, to whom he's been married since 2009. They welcomed Ella in 2003, Michael three years later, Brendan in 2008 and Grace in 2010.

Mark and Rhea with Ella, Grace, Brendan and Grace in 2015. Photo: © Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic