Prince William and Duchess Kate's surprising morning routine with three children revealed The Cambridges are very hands on

Any family will know, mornings can be hectic and here's the surprisingly normal morning routine of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four…

Breakfast time

Royal breakfasts in the Cambridge household may surprise you. When mother-of-three Kate visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to children and spoke of her children's own meal preferences.

School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com: "She mentioned to three of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits."

The Cambridges have a Norland nanny

Morning music

For Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk series, Prince William revealed that their morning routine has an ever-changing musical soundtrack.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played ... And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go."

Extra help

The Cambridges have a live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the family since 2014. Norland nanny Maria will help with a range of duties and that could be anything from reminding the little ones to brush their teeth or ensuring they are in their uniforms.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are keen to do the school run

School run

If you can't imagine the royals on the school run, think again! Prince William and Duchess Kate are keen to give their children as much of a normal life as possible and that means taking them to and from their school in London where possible.

HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash explains: "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."

According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, the Duchess was spotted dropping off her eldest child Prince George at Thomas's Battersea just one day after the birth of Prince Louis. Supermum!