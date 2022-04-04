How the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have adopted Princess Diana's parenting style William and Kate are surprisingly relatable!

The details of exactly how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are choosing to raise their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, are not entirely known - but we do know that William and Kate are surprisingly relatable parents.

From getting their children involved in sports to prioritising time with the grandparents, showing affection and even letting their kids use the iPad, it seems the Duke and Duchess are working hard to give their children as close to an "ordinary" upbringing as possible, despite their royal titles.

Speaking exclusively to Coffee Friend, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the ways in which Prince William is adopting a similar parenting style to his late mother, Princess Diana - and the similarities are so heartwarming.

"When I [started working for Princess Diana] it was much, much different and more relaxed at Kensington Palace. It was less formal, it was family style, all the food was placed on the sideboard for the Princess and the boys to help themselves," Darren revealed.

"If she wanted a coffee, she preferred instant. She would come in the kitchen and make herself one and offer to make me one.

"One of the things with William I have noticed is that, like Diana, he and his family love to cook, they love to be together and doing things together. They also, like the Princess, allow their children to be children. You see them eating cookies, you see them even making cookies."

Duchess Kate previously admitted she loves to get the kids involved in cooking - and they loving making pizza. Kate said: "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

She continued: "I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte."

Darren revealed: "Princess Diana always wanted the boys to be more 'normal' by letting them experience things as Royal children and then just ordinary children. You definitely see that with William and Kate now."

Chef McGrady spent 11 years cooking for the Queen working at the likes of Buckingham Palace and Balmoral, before moving to Kensington Palace, where he cooked for Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry for a number of years before her passing in 1997.

